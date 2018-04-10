Russia has betrayed obligation to end Syria's chemical weapons program: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday accused Russia of betraying its obligation to end Syria's chemical weapons program in light of a suspected chemical weapons attack over the weekend.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters the attack was consistent with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's established pattern of chemical weapons use, and that Russia and Iran also bore responsibility for their material support for the government.

"It is also now clear that Russia has betrayed its obligations to guarantee the end of the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program," Sanders added.



(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)