Turkey calls on international organizations to investigate Syria attack

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday international organizations must investigate what happened in Syria's Douma, after an alleged chemical attack killed dozens.

"International organizations, especially the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, need to investigate and inform the world with the correct information about what happened over there," government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said. He added that information received suggested clearly that chemical weapons were used.



