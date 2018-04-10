Novogratz's Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Former macro hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz's cryptocurrency merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as chief operating officer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Kim, a London-based vice president at Goldman, will join Galaxy Digital in the coming weeks and likely move to New York, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Galaxy Digital could not be reached.



(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)