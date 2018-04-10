Meyer, Garfoot claim time trial double

Australian pair Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot have perfectly executed contrasting build-ups to extend Australia's Commonwealth Games cycling gold rush.

Meyer made the most of his surprise time trial call-up on Tuesday while for Gold Coast local Garfoot it was the culmination of a carefully managed long-term plan.

Their preparations varied but their dominant victories were strikingly similar on Currumbin's testing course as Australia's tally of cycling gold grew to 12, with four still up for grabs.

It was a sweet one for German born Garfoot, who learnt her trade on the Gold Coast after initially moving from Munich to New Zealand for study and eventually Queensland for love.

The former Southport State High School teacher's decision to pull the pin on another European season and base herself at home ahead of the Games paid off.

She excelled to clock 35 minutes 8.09 seconds on the tricky, hilly and eventually damp 25.5km course to win by almost a minute from New Zealand's defending champion Linda Villumsen.

"In the lead up I was a bit cautious; it went too good to be true and usually there's always something that goes wrong," the 36-year-old said.

"I was scared to believe in it."

Thirty-year-old Meyer had finished fourth in the points race on the track on Sunday but was unstoppable over the tough 38.5km Currumbin course.

He clocked 48:13.04 to chase down the morning's previous best time set by New Zealand's two-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Hamish Bond.

Harry Tanfield eventually edged into second, with the dominant Meyer 30.26 clear of the field and fellow Australian Callum Scotson fourth after suffering an early puncture.

Meyer has opted out of riding time trials in recent years and was last month celebrating a fifth points race world championship.

"They were able to stop me in my pet event (on Sunday), I just had to reset and I looked forward to the challenge," Meyer said, revealing it was his track coach's idea two weeks ago for him to enter the race.

"And somehow I pulled something out that will be a special moment in my career."

Earlier, English road cyclist Melissa Lowther was devastated after her team failed to lodge her entry in time to race.

Rated a chance of a medal, Lowther could only watch on once England lost an appeal to reverse the administrative error.

"While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in," Lowther, who will still compete in Saturday's road race, said.