Election race is close despite poll: PM

The election race is "very close" despite the coalition losing its 30th Newspoll in a row, Malcolm Turnbull says.

PM Malcolm Turnbull warns that polls have been a poor predictor of recent election results.

The latest Newspoll published in The Australian on Monday shows the coalition trails Labor 48-52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

But the prime minister warned opinion polls have been a poor predictor of recent election results.

"It's all there to play for," Mr Turnbull told 2GB radio on Monday.

The coalition has narrowed the two-party vote margin by a point, but the 30th consecutive loss matches the mark Mr Turnbull used as a reason to topple Mr Abbott in September 2015.

Mr Turnbull said he regretted making the remark about 30 Newspolls, rather than focusing purely on the two key promises - to provide economic leadership and traditional cabinet government.

He says he has delivered both since taking the leadership and broken no promises made at the 2016 election.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who is visiting Western Australia, says he won't be focusing on polls or personalities, but rather jobs, schools, hospitals and the cost of living.