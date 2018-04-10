News

Commonwealth Games Gold Medals for Day 6
Commonwealth Games Gold Medals for Day 6

AAP /

GOLD MEDALS TO BE WON ON DAY SIX OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES

DAY 6 - TUESDAY, APRIL 10 (26/275)

* Indicates para-sport gold medal events.

- Athletics, Track & Field (8): Men's 400m, *men's T54 1500m, men's 110m hurdles, men's decathlon, *women's T54 1500m, women's 1500m, women's triple jump, women's hammer throw

- Cycling, Time Trial (2): Men's individual time trial, women's individual time trial

- Para Powerlifting (4): *Men's lightweight, *women's lightweight, *women's heavyweight, *men's heavyweight

- Shooting (3): Men's 50m rifle prone, open Queen's Prize pairs, women's 25m pistol

- Swimming (9): *Men's S9 100m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, men's 200m individual medley, men's 4x100m medley relay, women's 50m backstroke, *women's S8 50m freestyle, women's 400m freestyle, women's 4x100m medley relay

