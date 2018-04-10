News

Italian fund association will not present slate for Telecom Italia board vote

Reuters
Reuters /

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fund association Assogestioni said on Monday it had decided not to present a slate proposing candidates for the board of phone group Telecom Italia <TLIT.MI> ahead of a shareholder vote on May 4.

Last month eight board members nominated by top investor Vivendi <VIV.PA> resigned, triggering a full board renewal at Italy's biggest phone group.

The move came after activist fund Elliott proposed a shareholder vote to replace six of Vivendi-nominated board members at a separate meeting on April 24.






(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

