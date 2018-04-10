Douma symptoms consistent with nerve agent: U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday the symptoms of victims in a suspected chemical gas attack in Douma, Syria, were consistent with those caused by an asphyxiation or nerve agent and it called on Syria and Russia to open the area to international monitors.

"The chemical weapons attack took place in an area of Syrian regime operations, Duma, where regime forces are attempting to dislodge the opposition. Syrian regime forces and their allies are denying international monitors access to the Duma area," the State Department told Reuters, using an alternative spelling for the city.

"The Duma victims' symptoms, reported by credible medical professionals and visible in social media photos and video, are consistent with an asphyxiation agent and of a nerve agent of some type," it said.







