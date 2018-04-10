Jordan condemns "barbaric chemical attack" in Syria

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan on Monday condemned the "barbaric chemical attack" on Douma in Syria and urged the international community to take the "right decision" against perpetrators.

State news agency Petra quoted government spokesman Mohammad al Momani as saying it backed any move by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to open an "immediate comprehensive investigation" into the attack it said had "killed tens of innocent civilians".





