Trump says will make decision on Syria, probably by end of Monday

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the reported poison gas attack on a rebel-held town in Syria and said he would make a decision on a response, probably by the end of the day.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack - whether it was Russia, or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, or Iran, or all of them together.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

