Silo demolition goes awry in Denmark, damaging nearby building

(Reuters) - The planned detonation of a silo in southern Denmark went spectacularly wrong on Friday when the silo fell in the opposite direction intended.

Nobody was injured as the 53-metre (170-foot) silo at Vordingborg Harbour fell, but it damaged a small section of an adjacent library.
The blast had been prepared for six months and an investigation has begun into what went wrong.
Vordingborg's mayor, Mikael Smed, told the Ritzau news agency that dust and glass would need to be cleared up from the damaged area and a structural assessment of the damaged building carried out.

