BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 50,000 people, including insurgents and their families, are set to leave Syria's Douma in the coming days under a deal for the town, a source involved the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

In return, the rebel faction in Douma will release 200 people it has held hostage there, the source said.



(Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; editing by David Stamp)