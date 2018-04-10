News

Initial U.S. assessment suggests nerve agent used in Syria attack: sources

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The initial assessment of the U.S. government suggests that a nerve agent was used in the weekend chemical attack in Douma, Syria, but further evidence is needed to determine what specific agent was used, U.S. government sources said on Monday.

The sources also said the U.S. government had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by President Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government forces.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and John Walcott; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alistair Bell)

