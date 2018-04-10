Berlin (AFP) - Borussia Moenchengladbach have offered their apologies to the Bundesliga's only female referee Bibiana Steinhaus after a group of their fans called her a 'whore' during a league game with Hertha Berlin.

Borussia sorry after fans insult female referee

Gladbach beat Hertha 2-1 on Saturday thanks to rapid-fire goals by Thorgan Hazard after the video assistant referee (VAR) twice intervened.

With the hosts 1-0 down, Steinhaus ruled out a 54th minute goal by Gladbach winger Patrick Herrmann when the VAR spotted an offside in the build-up.

And the 39-year-old awarded a penalty, following a foul by Hertha defender Marvin Lustenberger on Borussia's Nico Elvedi, only after a long delay consulting with the VAR.

Her decisions incensed some home fans, who insulted Steinhaus, and Gladbach's director of sport Max Eberl made a public apology.

"As a club, we have to apologise to Mrs Steinhaus," Eberl told broadcaster ZDF.

"She is an excellent referee and such nonsense has no place on a football field."

Steinhaus, who made history by becoming the first female referee in a top league last year, said she was unaware of the insults.

"I did not hear that at all. My focus and concentration were totally on the action on the pitch," she told German daily Bild.