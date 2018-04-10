News

Nigeria's Buhari departs for Britain for talks: presidency

Reuters
Reuters /

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari departed for Britain on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May after announcing that he would seek re-election in 2019, his office said.

His office said he would also meet the Archbishop of Canterbury and participate in a meeting of the Commonwealth heads of government. One of Buhari's aides posted a video of him boarding a plane departing from Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Stamp)

