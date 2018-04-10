U.S. renews U.N. push for inquiry to lay blame for Syria gas attacks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States renexxwed a push on Monday for the United Nations Security Council to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria after reports of a deadly poison gas attack on a rebel-held town.

The United States circulated to the 15-member council an updated version of a draft resolution to establish the measure, which it first put forward on March 1. Diplomats said the United States had requested council members discuss the new draft later on Monday.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)