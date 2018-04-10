News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

U.S. renews U.N. push for inquiry to lay blame for Syria gas attacks

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States renexxwed a push on Monday for the United Nations Security Council to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria after reports of a deadly poison gas attack on a rebel-held town.

The United States circulated to the 15-member council an updated version of a draft resolution to establish the measure, which it first put forward on March 1. Diplomats said the United States had requested council members discuss the new draft later on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Back To Top