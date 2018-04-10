News

White House adviser says 'good progress' is being made on NAFTA

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday progress was being made on efforts renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement but that he had no specific details on the talks.

"Progress is being made on renegotiating and recalibrating NAFTA ... good progress," Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding that there should be "much greater currency cooperation" between the United States and Mexico.



(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

