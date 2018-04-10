News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Israel's Therapix gets positive Tourette's drug trial results

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Therapix Biosciences announced positive results on Monday from a Phase IIa trial of its cannabinoid-based drug to treat Tourette syndrome (TS), sending its stock price jumping.

The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said in a statement its drug candidate THX-110 "significantly improved symptoms over time" in adults with Tourette's, which is characterised by involuntary movements and tics.
"These results are of particular interest as the pharmacology of THX-110 appears to be distinct from existing medications for TS and may offer a unique option for treating these patients," Chief Technology Officer Adi Zuloff-Shani said.
Current available treatments are frequently inadequate or unsafe, she added.
Shares in Therapix were up 26 percent at $6.55 in pre-trading on Nasdaq.
The company is waiting for regulatory approval to begin a broader study, expanded to 40 subjects from 16, CEO Ascher Shmulewitz said.
The company has estimated the market opportunity in Tourette's to be about $1.5 billion in the United States.
The same medicine is also being tested as a treatment for sleep apnea and pain management, Shmulewitz said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)

Back To Top