Russia says Israeli use of force against Palestinians unacceptable

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the Israeli army's use of force against Palestinians at protests inside the Gaza Strip was unacceptable.

Palestinian demonstrations, which began on March 30, have been dubbed "The Great March of Return" of refugees and their descendants to ancestral homes now in Israel.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized what it described as Israel's "indiscriminate use of force against the civilian population."

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

