Alleged fraud against Angola aimed to take $1.5 billion: Finance Ministry

Reuters
Reuters /

LUANDA (Reuters) - A scheme to defraud the Angolan government, allegedly involving the son of former president, Jose Filomeno dos Santos, dates back to before elections in August last year and aimed to secure $1.5 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said those involved in the fraud claimed the money would secure financing for Angola of $35 billion. Angolan prosecutors have named Jose Filomeno dos Santos and former central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva as suspects in the case.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Joe Brock)

