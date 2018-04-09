News

Russia's Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Debt issued by Russian company Rusal has been removed from bond trading platform MarketAxess after it was included in a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

MarketAxess, one of the largest multi-dealer platforms for bonds trading in the world, along with Tradeweb and Bloomberg, confirmed the move to Reuters through an spokesman on Monday.

Russian stock indexes, the rouble and shares in several major Russian companies fell sharply on Monday as investors took fright after a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow.



(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

