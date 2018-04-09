Seebohm's no 'cry baby', says Larkin

Mitch Larkin has defended his partner Emily Seebohm, saying she's no "cry baby" after blaming media for sapping her confidence at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

But Australian head coach Jacco Verhaeren has delivered a blunt warning to Seebohm - "stop reading newspapers".

Seebohm complained media had been "downplaying her achievement" after being pipped for 100m backstroke gold by 0.03 seconds by Canada's world record holder Kylie Masse .

Seebohm said she'd been made to feel her silver medal "wasn't good enough".

Her partner Larkin revealed it was a pool-side comment by a TV reporter on the morning of her 200m backstroke heats that riled the 25-year-old.

Seebohm was rattled when reminded she failed to win an unprecedented third-straight 100m backstroke Commonwealth title earlier in the meet.

"She then made a comment to you guys (print media) later about it and now there is stuff about her being a cry baby (on social media)," Larkin said on Monday.

"She is anything but that. She is one of the toughest. You just have to see her medal cabinet at home to know how good a swimmer she is."

Larkin backed his partner to hit back in her remaining events, the 50m backstroke and Tuesday night's 4x100m medley relay.

"She's okay but it's tough," he said.

However, Verhaeren had no time for Seebohm's media complaint.

"I don't think whatever you guys broadcast or write down should affect any performance," he said.

"If you can't handle that stop reading newspapers."

Seebohm regrouped on Monday to be second fastest qualifier for Tuesday night's 50m backstroke final.

Asked if she had regained her confidence after the media hit, Seebohm said her record spoke for itself.

"I have produced some really good times this meet and after 12 years on this team it's awesome to still be so high up there," she said.

"I am always either on the medal podium or close to it and for 12 years I think that is pretty awesome."