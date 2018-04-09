News

Kiwi champ Walsh grabs shot put gold

AAP /

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has added another title to his growing collection in winning Commonwealth Games gold at Carrara Stadium on Monday.

The 26-year-old New Zealander started with a somewhat subdued 20.40m, improving to 21.21m in the second round, before a fourth-round 21.41 gave him some breathing room.

Walsh, the indoor and outdoor world champion, couldn't quite match his qualifying 22.45m from earlier on Monday, but was still a comfortable winner over Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's third round 21.14.

Bronze went to Canadian Tim Nedow on 20.91m.

