Titmus dream comes true with Games glory

Ariarne Titmus is a typical teenage dreamer.

But her dreams prompted a family to literally sell the farm so the precocious talent could pursue her swimming ambitions.

Titmus, 17, is the new Commonwealth 800m freestyle champion after winning Monday night's medal race at the Gold Coast Games.

But Titmus reckons she wouldn't be standing tallest on the dais if not for moving from Tasmania to Queensland three years ago.

"When I moved ... a couple of years ago, to think I would be in this position, I would probably think I am dreaming," she said after her triumph.

"I have worked so hard to be here and I am glad that it has paid off."

Titmus' parents left their Tasmanian jobs and sold a 16 acre property on the Tamar River to move to Queensland.

Titmus teamed with a new coach, Dean Boxall - a renowned hard task-master.

And now she has two Commonwealth Games gold medals - her 800m victory followed her part in Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay win,.

"I think individual gold means a lot more than relay gold," Titmus said.

"Being in a relay team is great. But being Commonwealth champion is really satisfying."