Cats to reassess Ablett's AFL workload

Gary Ablett's hamstring injuries will force Geelong to reassess how many games he plays for the rest of the AFL season.

Geelong star Gary Ablett's injured hamstring will force the club to reassess his playing time.

While the Cats star is ruled out of Sunday's must-win home game against St Kilda, coach Chris Scott is unsure how long Ablett will be sidelined.

When Ablett returned to Geelong, he was enthusiastic about playing all 22 games in the regular season.

But Ablett, who turns 34 next month, has started his second term at Geelong with a hamstring injury in the pre-season.

He dramatically suffered another hamstring injury at a crucial stage of the last quarter in Sunday's loss to West Coast.

"We can afford to take our time, knowing there's no pressure to try to get him up for this week," Scott told Fox Footy's AFL360 show.

"We need to adapt, based on the fact that he's had a couple of hammies in a short time."

Scott noted that while Ablett was keen to play as often as possible this season, the star was open to adapt if the situation changed - which it clearly has.

The Cats coach also said there were no concerns about Ablett playing in Perth, given the player was in good shape and it was only round three.

"No-one is suggesting he was at risk going into the game," Scott said.

Ablett's hamstring twang capped a spate of injuries during the match, with Nakia Cockatoo and Cam Guthrie also forced off the ground.

Scott is proud of how his team had the lead until late in the match.

"It just became a bridge too far," Scott said.

"Every team goes in with lots of contingencies, but you do get to the stage where you say, well, if it gets to this point, we're just going to have ride it out as best we can.

"When you do ask for something extra and the players deliver, it's really nice when you get the result ... get the reward for that extra effort.

"We admire players who can find a way when things are going against them and we thought we had control of the game.

"Unfortunately, towards the end there, we had our thumb in the dam wall and in the end, it burst."