EU's Juncker to call Hungary's Orban to congratulate on victory

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will write to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday to congratulate him on his election victory on Sunday, the European Commission said.

"President Juncker will also call Prime Minister Orban tomorrow to discuss issues of common interest," a spokesman for the EU executive told a regular press briefing.

"The people of Hungary have voted yesterday and the European Union is a union of democracy and values," the spokesman added.

"President Juncker and the Commission feel that defending these principles and defending these values is the common duty of all member states with no exception."

Orban has frequently challenged the Brussels executive and his sweeping election victory is expected to strengthen his hand in opposing, for example, some elements of EU refugee policy.



(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)