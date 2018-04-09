Aussie men in beach volleyball quarters

Australian men's beach volleyballers say they're hitting their rhythm at the right time in the Commonwealth Games.

Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann remain undefeated on the Coolangatta Beach sand after a comfortable 21-13 21-16 win over Trinidad and Tobago's Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart on Monday night.

They will head into Tuesday's quarter-final against Sierra Leone with all the momentum after topping Pool A.

"For us it was good to feel a bit of rhythm in defence off of offence and with our serving and stuff like that," Schumann said of their classy third pool win.

"It's really important for us to keep working on those little things. When we're getting those little things right and they are working it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the net."

The first set was completed in just 19 minutes and the second wasn't much longer as the Australians came off a match against St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday that lasted a total of just 32 minutes.

Trinidad and Tobago made a few spectacular dives for dipping balls but more often than not couldn't get there thanks to Australia's clinical efficiency.

The Australian women's team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar will also play their quarter-final on Tuesday when they meet Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denyse Mutatsimpundu from Rwanda.