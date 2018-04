MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that allegations that the Syrian government carried out a gas attack in a besieged rebel-held town on Saturday were false and a provocation.

Lavrov also told reporters following a meeting with his Tajik counterpart in Moscow that an air strike carried out on Sunday on a Syrian air base was a dangerous development.



(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)