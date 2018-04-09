Proxy adviser ISS says Vivendi 'more of a liability' for Telecom Italia

News

Reuters
MILAN (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS recommended Telecom Italia <TLIT.MI> investors to back the list of directors proposed by activist fund Elliott at a vote expected at an April 24 meeting, claiming top investor Vivendi was a liability for the phone group.

ISS also said Telecom Italia (TIM) shareholders should vote in favor of confirming current TIM Chief Executive Amos Genish as a board member of the former phone monopoly.

"At this point, Vivendi appears to be more of a liability than an asset for TIM ... and Vivendi's influence has not brought about stability," ISS said in a report.



(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)

