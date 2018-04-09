Gutherson poised to return for Eels in NRL

Clint Gutherson is a chance to return for a desperate Parramatta in their NRL clash with Canberra.

Saturday's game would be Gutherson's first appearance since tearing his ACL in round 20 last year.

Coach Brad Arthur says he intends to name Gutherson on Tuesday and hopes he will pass a medical later in the week.

"He's a real good chance. Obviously we're naming the team tomorrow but we're thinking we'll be naming him at fullback," Arthur said on Monday.

"He's one of our best athletes and most professional at the club.

"So we didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure it was more about Clint as a person and long-term (player) for our club."

After going down to Penrith on Saturday, the Eels are winless after five rounds and desperate to ignite their season.