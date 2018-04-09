News

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Aussies through in 1500m as Semenya coasts

Emma Kemp
AAP /

Australians Linden Hall and Georgia Griffith are through to the final of the women's 1500m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Griffith turned it on with a fast-finishing personal best of four minutes 6.41 seconds to qualify second overall behind reigning 800m Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya, who was in cruise control with 4:05.86 in the first heat.

Drama affected the second heat as Zoe Buckman got caught in a fall on the final straight and bowed out, though Hall came home strong to place second in 4:08.64 and qualify eighth overall.

