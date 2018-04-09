Aussies through in 1500m as Semenya coasts

Australians Linden Hall and Georgia Griffith are through to the final of the women's 1500m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Griffith turned it on with a fast-finishing personal best of four minutes 6.41 seconds to qualify second overall behind reigning 800m Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya, who was in cruise control with 4:05.86 in the first heat.

Drama affected the second heat as Zoe Buckman got caught in a fall on the final straight and bowed out, though Hall came home strong to place second in 4:08.64 and qualify eighth overall.