Australian Larkin wins 200 backstroke gold

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australian Mitch Larkin has won the 200m backstroke gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first swimmer to sweep all backstroke golds at a single Games.

Larkin's victory in Monday night's final follows his triumphs in the 50m and 100m finals on the Gold Coast.

In the 200m medal race, Larkin's teammate Brad Woodward took the silver and fellow Australian Josh Beaver, the bronze.

"It's unbelievable ... words can't describe it," Larkin told the Seven Network of his triple treat.

Larkin was second behind Woodward at the final turn and then made a decisive move to win by 0.47 seconds.

Larkin, the 24-year-old partner of swim teammate Emily Seebohm, now has four gold and three silver medals in his Commonwealth Games career.

