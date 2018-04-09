Aussie denied vacant lane in 100m final

Australian Rohan Browning will not be allowed to fill the lane made vacant in Monday's Commonwealth Games 100m final by the withdrawal of injured Englishman Adam Gemili.

Browning just missed out on a spot in the title race when he and South African Henricho Bruintjies were both timed at 10.26 seconds in their semi-final on Sunday.

Their times were then expanded out to thousandths of a second, with Bruintjies adjudged to have crossed the line just ahead of Browning in the second automatic qualifying position.

Gemili finished second in the opening semi behind gold-medal favourite Yohan Blake, only to pull out on Monday.

"I'm hugely gutted to announce that I have had to withdraw from the 100m final due to an injury sustained in the semi-final," Gemili said in a statement on his Twitter account.

"I am so proud to represent Team England and it's devastating not to have the chance to compete tonight but the doctors have said I am unable to take part."

While realising it was a long shot, Australian representatives then asked Games officials if there was any scope for the 20-year-old Browning to fill the empty lane.

They were told the sport's governing rules do not allow for that scenario.