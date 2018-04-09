News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

China's premier says need to oppose unilateralism, trade protectionism

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said a trade war of unilateralism will not only harm bilateral interests but also hurt common interests of the world, according to a statement released by the state council on Monday.

Amid uncertainties in global economic conditions, it is required of us to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, Li told United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a meeting in Beijing on Sunday.

Challenging multilateralism with unilateralism will threaten global peace and stability, Li added.




(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Back To Top