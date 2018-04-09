Commonwealth Games Gold Medals for Day 6

GOLD MEDALS TO BE WON ON DAY SIX OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES
DAY 6 - TUESDAY, APRIL 10 (26/275)
* Indicates para-sport gold medal events.
- Athletics, Track & Field (8): Men's 400m, *men's T54 1500m, men's 110m hurdles, men's decathlon, *women's T54 1500m, women's 1500m, women's triple jump, women's hammer throw
- Cycling, Time Trial (2): Men's individual time trial, women's individual time trial
- Para Powerlifting (4): *Men's lightweight, *women's lightweight, *women's heavyweight, *men's heavyweight
- Shooting (3): Men's 50m rifle prone, open Queen's Prize pairs, women's 25m pistol
- Swimming (9): *Men's S9 100m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, men's 200m individual medley, men's 4x100m medley relay, women's 50m backstroke, *women's S8 50m freestyle, women's 400m freestyle, women's 4x100m medley relay