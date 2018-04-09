News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Commonwealth Games Gold Medals for Day 6

AAP /

GOLD MEDALS TO BE WON ON DAY SIX OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES

DAY 6 - TUESDAY, APRIL 10 (26/275)

* Indicates para-sport gold medal events.

- Athletics, Track & Field (8): Men's 400m, *men's T54 1500m, men's 110m hurdles, men's decathlon, *women's T54 1500m, women's 1500m, women's triple jump, women's hammer throw

- Cycling, Time Trial (2): Men's individual time trial, women's individual time trial

- Para Powerlifting (4): *Men's lightweight, *women's lightweight, *women's heavyweight, *men's heavyweight

- Shooting (3): Men's 50m rifle prone, open Queen's Prize pairs, women's 25m pistol

- Swimming (9): *Men's S9 100m backstroke, men's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, men's 200m individual medley, men's 4x100m medley relay, women's 50m backstroke, *women's S8 50m freestyle, women's 400m freestyle, women's 4x100m medley relay

Back To Top