Panthers' Blake out for at least a month

Penrith's injury toll has worsened with centre Waqa Blake to miss at least a month with an ankle sprain.

Blake could yet be forced to undergo surgery after suffering a high-grade syndesmosis injury in Sunday's NRL win over Parramatta.

The Panthers are hoping the injury can be rehabilitated without having to go under the knife but he will meet with a surgeon to determine the best course of treatment.

Blake joins Nathan Cleary (knee), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (jaw), Tyrone May (knee), Tyrone Phillips (pec), Sam McKendry (knee) and Tim Browne (ruptured bowel) on the sidelines.