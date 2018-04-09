A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - Plush soft toys of the Games mascot Borobi the koala are becoming as rare in the merchandise shops across the Gold Coast as his wild cousins.

Organisers said in the opening week of the Games, 90,000 Borobis have been sold as spectators young and old rush to grab a souvenir from the event.

With approximately 10,000 left on the shelves, organisers say if you want to get your hands on the blue koala then get in quick.

GOLD COAST - A need to spend time away from the "dingy halls of justice" has led to Douglas Murphy spending the Games as a volunteer driver on the Gold Coast.

Murphy's day job is a barrister in Brisbane but the Queen's Counsel has swapped his wig and robe for a yellow and blue volunteer's outfit.

The ex-ABC television journalist says he's simply performing a different royal duty by giving up his time for the Queen's Commonwealth Games.

TOWNSVILLE - When English women's basketballer Georgia Jones was called onto court following the men's team victory over Cameroon on Sunday she thought she was just required to take a photograph.

Instead the team got into a semi-circle around her and boyfriend Jamell Anderson then dropped to one knee and proposed.

A surprised Jones said "yes", leading to celebrations from Anderson's teammates and the romance story of the Games so far.

BRISBANE - Forget Eye of the Tiger, Thunderstruck or any other classic pump up anthem, what gets cyclist Stephanie Morton going before a race is Daryl Braithwaite's classic Horses.

Teammate, friend and rival Kaarle McCulloch dobbed her in after their time trial duel on Saturday night.

It might explain Morton's hot form, given the fact that it's always playing in the lift of their team hotel.

BRISBANE - There's no keeping Emily Rosemond out of the action.

A Winter Olympic speed skater, the Queenslander turned to track cycling and won bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

In retirement she is still heavily involved in the two-wheeled pursuit and just happened to become the first female Derny rider in international competition in Australia when she set the pace in Sunday night's keirin.

GOLD COAST - When the gymnastics crowd began a singalong to John Williamson's True Blue on Monday they had a perfect man to lead the chorus - John Williamson.

The Australian country music great was in the stands at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre and made sure to join in the impromptu performance of his classic anthem.

Williamson was then interviewed about his day at the gymnastics where he highlighted the performance of dual gold winner Marios Georgiou from Cyprus.