News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Findings in donation reform bill report

Paul Osborne
AAP /

POLITICAL DONATIONS REFORM:

* Ban on donations from foreign governments, non-resident citizens of another country and foreign state-owned enterprises to fund public debate.

* Laws shouldn't cover charities and not-for-profit bodies involved in advocacy to government, as well as "educative, artistic, satirical or journalistic activities".

* Instead of defining groups or individuals as "political campaigners", a "transparency register" be set up for all entities spending money on "activities undertaken to change voter intention".

* Mandatory to register if an organisation spends over a specific amount but voluntary for those who spend under the threshold.

* All political parties should reaffirm their registration before every federal election or be subject to automatic deregistration.

* Simplify the process for organisations to verify whether a donor is a "non-allowable donor".

* Continued support for public funding, but a minimum spending level should be set before a party or candidate needs to substantiate what the money is spend on.

* Delay start of new penalties by one year to allow parties, candidates and other bodies to meet the new obligations without fear of prosecution.

(Source: Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Reform)

Back To Top