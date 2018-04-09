France says did not carry out air strikes in Syria overnight

PARIS (Reuters) - France was not involved in air strikes carried out overnight in Syria, a defense ministry official said on Monday.

"It wasn't us," the French defense ministry source said. The United States has already denied it had launched any air strikes against the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities, in a reference to Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia members fighting alongside the Syrian army.



