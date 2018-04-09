Sounds shed light on Antarctic whales

Hungry sperm whales in Antarctica do most of their hunting during the day, according to landmark research into the mammal's feeding habits.

Tasmanian scientists were part of an international team that recorded 48,000 hours of ocean sounds over six years in the frozen continent's east.

The study, published in nature journal Scientific Reports last week, was the first long-term recording of sperm whale sounds in the Antarctic.

It found adult males did most of their foraging during summer and autumn before heavy sea ice sets in over winter.

Unexpectedly, they were most active during daylight hours.

"One might think that they would be more active at night, that's certainly found at other oceans in other locations," Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) acoustician Dr Brian Miller said on Monday.

"They're very creative and adaptive animals. The fact that they're not clicking at night suggests that perhaps their prey might be more difficult to catch at night."

Up to 12,000 sperm whales visit Antarctica per year, eating 12 million tonnes of squid, Dr Millar said.

"These studies are an important stepping stone for measuring the number of sperm whales using Antarctic waters," he said, adding it would help better understand the apex predator.

The main focus of the study was to pick up the sounds of endangered Antarctic blue whales and fin whales but the sperm whales were too noisy to disregard.

"They're so loud and so vocal we just couldn't ignore them," Dr Millar said.

"Their clicks are so well known and distinctive."

Sperm whales use four different calls: slow, usual, creaks and codas.

Slow clicks and codas are thought to be used for communication, while usual clicks and creaks are linked to foraging behaviour.

The three acoustic recording devices were designed and built by the AAD and can withstand depths of up to 3.5kms.