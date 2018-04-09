Supermum Fassina wins Games lifting silver

If Kaitlyn Fassina needed further confirmation she'd picked the right path in life, it was the moment her two-year-old son witnessed her receiving a Commonwealth Games silver medal.

Not so long ago the Australian weightlifter was faced with a difficult decision when, five months before the Rio Olympics trials she unexpectedly fell pregnant.

"Discussions were made about what path I wanted to take and I said, 'Nup, I'm going to be a mum and come back and see what I can do as a supermum'," Fassina said.

"People have asked me if I regret not going to the Rio trials but I wouldn't change it at all, he's completely changed my whole perspective on life.

"I got really teary seeing him at the medal presentation ... it just shows that the last four years, with everything that's happened, was all worth it.

"I've got the best of both worlds - I'm a mum and an elite athlete."

On Monday the 27-year-old Tasmanian embraced both worlds, lifting a combined 232kg to claim the women's 90kg silver at her first Games.

As she did it her son Jabe watched on, kitted out in a miniature 'Team Kaity' shirt.

And when Fassina went backstage between lifts, she used a towel emblazoned with his picture.

Remarkably, Fassina was pipped for gold by a single kilogram, a deficit that could be traced back to her second snatch attempt, disallowed for having her legs slightly bent.

"A few people said, 'You were robbed'," she said.

"But it's the jury's decision and I've been warned about that before - sometimes I don't lock out my knees.

"I was more annoyed at myself."

The error forced a mental readjustment and she completed all three clean and jerks for a top of 128kg.

But Fijian favourite Eileen Cikamatana bettered it by 2kg in her first and only successful try.

"The nerves were next level at this comp, I really felt them this time around because there was so much at stake," Fassina said.

"I wanted to come in doing more but coach prepped me to do what I needed to get a medal."