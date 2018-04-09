Aussies in Action on April 10

Australians in action on Tuesday, April 10:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
10:12 - Kyle Cranston, Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat 2.
10:30 - Joseph Deng: men's 800m round 1 heat 1.
10:38 - Luke Mathews: men's 800m round 1 heat 2.
10:46 - Joshua Ralph: men's 800m round 1 heat 3.
10:50 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon discus group A.
11:30 - Fabrice Lapierre: men's long jump qualifying round group A.
11:30 - Chris Mitrevski, Henry Frayne: men's long jump qualifying round group B.
11:31 - Ian Dewhurst: men's 400m hurdles round 1 heat 3.
11:58 - Lauren Wells: women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat 2.
12:27 - Maddie Coates: women's 200m round 1 heat 2.
12:34 - Riley Day: women's 200m round 1 heat 3.
12:45 - Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon pole vault group A.
12:45 - Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon pole vault group B.
12:48 - Larissa Pasternatsky: women's 200m round 1 heat 5.
13:33 - Alex Hartmann: men's 200m round1 heat 5.
19:20 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon javelin group A.
19:45 - Nicholas Hough: men's 110 hurdles final.
20:05 - Angela Ballard, Eliza Ault-Connell, Madison de Rozario: women's T54 1500m final.
20:27 - Kurt Fearnley, Jake Lappin, Sam Rizzo: men's T54 1500m final.
20:40 - Lara Nielsen, Danielle McConnell, Alexandra Hulley: women's hammer throw final.
20:45 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon 1500m heat 1 (and final event before medals).
21:24 - Morgan Mitchell: women's 400m semi-final 2.
21:32 - Anneliese Rubie: women's 400m semi-final 3.
21:48 - Steven Solomon: men's 400m final.
22:04 - Georgia Griffith, Linden Hall: women's 1500m final.
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:00 - Anthony Joe: men's singles round of 64.
10:10 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen: women's singles round of 64.
18:50 - Australia (Sawan Serasinghe, Matthew Chau) v Pakistan: men's doubles round of 32.
19:25 - Australia (Robin Middleton, Ross Smith) v England: men's doubles round of 32.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
1600 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v TBD: women's quarter-final 1.
1930 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Sierra Leone: men's quarter-final 1.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
12:32 - Skye Nicolson: women's 57kg quarter-final 3.
14:47 - Liam Wilson: men's 64kg quarter-final 4.
15:17 - Jason Whateley: men's 91kg quarter-final 2.
20:02 - Terry Nickolas: men's 69kg quarter-final 3.
21:02 - Toese Vou Siutu: men's +91kg quarter-final 3.
Cycling - Time Trial (Currumbin Beachfront)
10:00 - Callum Scotson, Cameron Meyer: men's individual time trial final.
14:45 - Katrin Garfoot: women's individual time trial final.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
16:30 - Australia v Canada: men's preliminary pool A.
21:30 - Australia v Scotland: women's preliminary pool B.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Aaron Wilson v Phillip Jones (Norfolk Island): men's singles section D, round 3, match 1.
09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Niue: women's pairs section D, round 2, match 2.
12:00 - Aaron Wilson v Petrus Breitenbach (South Africa): men's singles section D, round 4, match 1.
12:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Malta: women's pairs section D, round 3, match 2.
16:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v India: women's triples section A, round 3, match 1.
16:01 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland: mixed B2/B3 pairs semi-final B.
19:00 - Aaron Wilson v Daniel Salmon (Wales): men's singles section D, round 5, match 1.
19:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Canada: women's triples section A, round 4, match 1.
Para Powerlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
10:30 - Nang Nguyen: men's lightweight final.
14:30 - Kelly Cartwright: women's lightweight final.
16:00 - Cristine Ashcroft: women's heavyweight final.
19:30 - Ben Wright, Leigh Skinner: men's heavyweight final.
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
09:00 - Dane Sampson, James Daly: men's 50m rifle prone qualification (final at 13:00).
09:00 - Elena Galiabovitch, Lalita Yauhleuskaya: women's 25m pistol qualification precision (qualification rapid at 10:30, finals at 15:30).
10:00 - Australia (Ben Emms, Jim Bailey): open Queen's Prize pairs finals day 2 of 2.
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
11:00 - Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Cayman Islands: men's doubles pool E.
11:00 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Cayman Islands: women's doubles pool D.
13:15 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Guyana: mixed doubles pool D.
18:00 - Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Fiji: men's doubles pool A.
18:45 - Australia (Ryan Cuskelly, Rachael Grinham) v Malaysia: mixed doubles pool F.
20:15 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Canada: women's doubles pool D.
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:37 - Jessica Ashwood, Mikkayla Sheridan: women's 400m freestyle heat 2 (final at 19:37).
10:43 - Ariarne Titmus: women's 400m freestyle heat 3 (final at 19:37).
10:55 - Timothy Hodge, Logan Powell, Brenden Hall: men's S9 100m backstroke heat (final at 20:47).
11:05 - Lakeisha Patterson, Tiffany Thomas Kane: women's S8 50m freestyle heat (final at 20:32).
11:13 - Travis Mahoney: men's 200m individual medley heat 1 (final at 20:15).
11:21 - Clyde Lewis, Mitch Larkin: men's 200m individual medley heat 3 (final at 20:15).
11:37 - Australia: men's 4x100m medley relay heat (final at 21:52).
19:45 - James Roberts, James Magnussen, Cameron McEvoy: men's 50m freestyle final.
19:50 - Holly Barratt, Emily Seebohm: women's 50m backstroke final.
21:03 - Jack McLoughlin, Mack Horton: men's 1500m freestyle final.
21:43 - Australia: women's 4x100m medley relay final.
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
13:30 - Andrea McDonnell v Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 1.
16:30 - Barak Mizrachi v Ross Wilson (England): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 1.
16:30 - Melissa Tapper v Maitreyee Sarkar (India): women's TT6-10 singles group 1 game 1.