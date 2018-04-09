News

Aussies in Action on April 10

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

Australians in action on Tuesday, April 10:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

10:12 - Kyle Cranston, Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat 2.

10:30 - Joseph Deng: men's 800m round 1 heat 1.

10:38 - Luke Mathews: men's 800m round 1 heat 2.

10:46 - Joshua Ralph: men's 800m round 1 heat 3.

10:50 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon discus group A.

11:30 - Fabrice Lapierre: men's long jump qualifying round group A.

11:30 - Chris Mitrevski, Henry Frayne: men's long jump qualifying round group B.

11:31 - Ian Dewhurst: men's 400m hurdles round 1 heat 3.

11:58 - Lauren Wells: women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat 2.

12:27 - Maddie Coates: women's 200m round 1 heat 2.

12:34 - Riley Day: women's 200m round 1 heat 3.

12:45 - Cedric Dubler: men's decathlon pole vault group A.

12:45 - Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon pole vault group B.

12:48 - Larissa Pasternatsky: women's 200m round 1 heat 5.

13:33 - Alex Hartmann: men's 200m round1 heat 5.

19:20 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon javelin group A.

19:45 - Nicholas Hough: men's 110 hurdles final.

20:05 - Angela Ballard, Eliza Ault-Connell, Madison de Rozario: women's T54 1500m final.

20:27 - Kurt Fearnley, Jake Lappin, Sam Rizzo: men's T54 1500m final.

20:40 - Lara Nielsen, Danielle McConnell, Alexandra Hulley: women's hammer throw final.

20:45 - Cedric Dubler, Kyle Cranston: men's decathlon 1500m heat 1 (and final event before medals).

21:24 - Morgan Mitchell: women's 400m semi-final 2.

21:32 - Anneliese Rubie: women's 400m semi-final 3.

21:48 - Steven Solomon: men's 400m final.

22:04 - Georgia Griffith, Linden Hall: women's 1500m final.

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

09:00 - Anthony Joe: men's singles round of 64.

10:10 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen: women's singles round of 64.

18:50 - Australia (Sawan Serasinghe, Matthew Chau) v Pakistan: men's doubles round of 32.

19:25 - Australia (Robin Middleton, Ross Smith) v England: men's doubles round of 32.

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

1600 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v TBD: women's quarter-final 1.

1930 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Sierra Leone: men's quarter-final 1.

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

12:32 - Skye Nicolson: women's 57kg quarter-final 3.

14:47 - Liam Wilson: men's 64kg quarter-final 4.

15:17 - Jason Whateley: men's 91kg quarter-final 2.

20:02 - Terry Nickolas: men's 69kg quarter-final 3.

21:02 - Toese Vou Siutu: men's +91kg quarter-final 3.

Cycling - Time Trial (Currumbin Beachfront)

10:00 - Callum Scotson, Cameron Meyer: men's individual time trial final.

14:45 - Katrin Garfoot: women's individual time trial final.

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

16:30 - Australia v Canada: men's preliminary pool A.

21:30 - Australia v Scotland: women's preliminary pool B.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Aaron Wilson v Phillip Jones (Norfolk Island): men's singles section D, round 3, match 1.

09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Niue: women's pairs section D, round 2, match 2.

12:00 - Aaron Wilson v Petrus Breitenbach (South Africa): men's singles section D, round 4, match 1.

12:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Malta: women's pairs section D, round 3, match 2.

16:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v India: women's triples section A, round 3, match 1.

16:01 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland: mixed B2/B3 pairs semi-final B.

19:00 - Aaron Wilson v Daniel Salmon (Wales): men's singles section D, round 5, match 1.

19:00 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Canada: women's triples section A, round 4, match 1.

Para Powerlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

10:30 - Nang Nguyen: men's lightweight final.

14:30 - Kelly Cartwright: women's lightweight final.

16:00 - Cristine Ashcroft: women's heavyweight final.

19:30 - Ben Wright, Leigh Skinner: men's heavyweight final.

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

09:00 - Dane Sampson, James Daly: men's 50m rifle prone qualification (final at 13:00).

09:00 - Elena Galiabovitch, Lalita Yauhleuskaya: women's 25m pistol qualification precision (qualification rapid at 10:30, finals at 15:30).

10:00 - Australia (Ben Emms, Jim Bailey): open Queen's Prize pairs finals day 2 of 2.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

11:00 - Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Cayman Islands: men's doubles pool E.

11:00 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Cayman Islands: women's doubles pool D.

13:15 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Guyana: mixed doubles pool D.

18:00 - Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Fiji: men's doubles pool A.

18:45 - Australia (Ryan Cuskelly, Rachael Grinham) v Malaysia: mixed doubles pool F.

20:15 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Canada: women's doubles pool D.

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:37 - Jessica Ashwood, Mikkayla Sheridan: women's 400m freestyle heat 2 (final at 19:37).

10:43 - Ariarne Titmus: women's 400m freestyle heat 3 (final at 19:37).

10:55 - Timothy Hodge, Logan Powell, Brenden Hall: men's S9 100m backstroke heat (final at 20:47).

11:05 - Lakeisha Patterson, Tiffany Thomas Kane: women's S8 50m freestyle heat (final at 20:32).

11:13 - Travis Mahoney: men's 200m individual medley heat 1 (final at 20:15).

11:21 - Clyde Lewis, Mitch Larkin: men's 200m individual medley heat 3 (final at 20:15).

11:37 - Australia: men's 4x100m medley relay heat (final at 21:52).

19:45 - James Roberts, James Magnussen, Cameron McEvoy: men's 50m freestyle final.

19:50 - Holly Barratt, Emily Seebohm: women's 50m backstroke final.

21:03 - Jack McLoughlin, Mack Horton: men's 1500m freestyle final.

21:43 - Australia: women's 4x100m medley relay final.

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

13:30 - Andrea McDonnell v Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 1.

16:30 - Barak Mizrachi v Ross Wilson (England): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 1.

16:30 - Melissa Tapper v Maitreyee Sarkar (India): women's TT6-10 singles group 1 game 1.

