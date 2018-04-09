News

Orban victory confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy: Poland's EU envoy

Reuters
Reuters /

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's victory in Sunday's election is a confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy, Poland's deputy foreign minister and envoy to the European Union, Konrad Szymanski, said on Monday.

"It's a confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy," Szymanski told the private TVN-24 broadcaster when asked what Orban's victory means for the EU.
"Emancipation not directed at fighting anybody but at making Central Europe visible as a very constructive European and European Union partner."



(Reporting by Anna Koper and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)

