India shows off shooting skills at Games

Australia's hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games shooting supremacy are at risk of being washed away by a rising tide of Indian dominance.

Only once in the past four Games has Australia finished with more gold medals in shooting than India.

That was at Glasgow 2014 when the team exceeded all expectations by winning six gold to India's four.

It represented a rare stutter from the subcontinent nation but they appear to be making up for it early on the Gold Coast.

Australia claimed only one medal at the Belmont Shooting Complex on Monday, Kerry Bell's silver in the men's 10m air pistol.

It wasn't a bad effort on debut considering the 47-year-old mechanic only picked up a firearm for the first time in his life six years ago.

But Bell couldn't overcome Indian star Jitu Rai, a full-time professional shooter, who was one of the country's four medallists on the day.

Mehulu Ghosh thought she'd won a second gold for India in the women's 10m air rifle.

However a perfect 10.9 effort with her final regulation shot instead forced a thrilling sudden death shoot-off, which she lost to Singaporean whiz Martina Lindsay Veloso.

Shooting Australia high performance boss Adam Sachs said there was no denying they were the underdog in their ongoing Commonwealth battle with India, who finished with four medals all up on the day.

"They have the resources and the numbers," Sachs told AAP.

"It's the same as the systems that were developed in high performance sport across the USSR, East Germany, China and now India's starting to find its place.

"They tend to throw (money) behind the sports that are doing well and they're doing well in shooting.

"They're on the move in a big way.

"But it doesn't mean we're out of the race. We just have to do it smarter, not harder."

The future does look bright for Australia with 16-year-old Victoria Rossiter finishing seventh in the women's 10m air rifle finals.

But world No.3 Paul Adams from nearby Toowoomba fizzled in the men's skeet and failed to get out of qualifying.

Australia's only gold so far is Dane Sampson's 10m air pistol victory on Sunday.

A further 13 gold medals are still up for grabs.