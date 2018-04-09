Partner's injury gave Wu sleepless nights

The shock retirement of diving partner Taneka Kovchenko due to a spinal cord injury gave Australia's Melissa Wu sleepless nights after realising just how easily it could have been her.

But now Olympic silver medallist Wu says she is primed to contest the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as if it is her last.

Wu, 25, was left reeling ahead of her fourth Games after her 10m synchro partner Kovchenko retired just days before competition when told she could risk becoming a "ventilated quadriplegic" if she kept diving.

After complaining for months of headaches and a sore neck while training, Kovchenko was told that scans had revealed a compressed spinal cord at the base of her skull and one bad dive could leave her in a wheelchair.

It rattled Wu who nurses a disc protrusion in her neck and bulging disc in her back from the wear and tear of 12 years of competition and had pushed through the pain at training in the past.

"When I first heard about it I couldn't sleep. It was so sad," Wu said of Kovchenko's retirement.

"I guess I learned you never really know. With injuries you think you can manage them to a degree but you have to be really careful.

"The more you keep pushing, you never know what can happen."

Wu was paired with Queensland-based 10m platform diver Teju Williamson who arrived at the athletes village last week, days ahead of the four-day diving program starting on Wednesday.

Despite their limited preparation, Wu said Kovchenko's retirement had only motivated her to make the most of her Gold Coast campaign.

"It was tough for the team. It was her first Games and you share that together so we all really felt for her," Wu said of Kovchenko.

"If anything it gives me the motivation to get out there and perform to my best but also soak up the experience because you never know when it could be your last."

Wu and Williamson will also contest the individual 10m platform event.

Wu will spearhead a 14-strong Australian team.

They hope to thwart world 10m champion Tom Daley's England and Canada and top the Games diving table for the first time since Melbourne 2006, when Wu made her debut.