Aussie women's fours win Games gold medal

Australia's women's fours lawn bowls team has won Commonwealth Games gold, beating South Africa in the final 18-16.

The win by Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott is the first by any Australian team or individual lawn bowler at a Commonwealth Games since 2006 and the first from a women's fours team since 1990.

Scott called the match a see-sawing affair but said the team was always in a good position.

"We led from the start, then it got pretty even there and they hit the front once throughout the game," she said.

"It got pretty even there but we showed the fight that we do have and we came back and we hit the front.

"We just knew that we had to have a good lead going into the last end."

And they did. The Australians were up by six and then withstood a four-point run by the South Africans in the last end to take the match.

"We just knew we had to play strategic and make sure they couldn't get six or more to throw it to an extra end or win the game," van Asch said.

The team from Malta, featuring a mother and two daughters based in Queensland, won the bronze medal with a 17-8 win over Canada.

Elsewhere on Monday, NSW's Karen Murphy lifted after her disastrous exit from the women's singles with a win in the pairs.

Teaming with Cottrell, they enjoyed a comfortable 24-5 victory over Zambia.

Aaron Wilson began his men's singles campaign with two wins, over Taiki Paniani from the Cook Islands and Malta's Brendan Aquilina.

Australia's women's triples thrashed Papua New Guinea 32-12, while the men's fours ran out easy 21-5 winners over Botswana.