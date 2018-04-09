Commonwealth chief slams 'human lamington' comment

Gold Coast, Australia, April 9, 2018 (AFP) - - The chief executive of the Commonwealth Games slammed a TV commentator's description of a St. Kitts and Nevis beach volleyball player as a "human lamington" on Monday.

Commentator Kerri Pottharst drew condemnation after she compared the sand-covered players, who are black, to lamingtons -- a chocolate-coated sponge cake dipped in coconut.

"The comments were not acceptable. End of story," said Games chief David Grevemberg.

Australia's Pottharst, a former Olympic champion, was covering Australia's men's preliminary game against St. Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes of St. Kitts and Nevis on Sunday.

According to reports, she later apologised "unreservedly" for the remark and said she meant no offence.

th/aph