Bigger test to come, says new cycling boss

Australia's new cycling supremo has warned the country's track stars to stay humble following their dominance of an event he says is just a stepping stone to the end goal.

Australia's rejuvenated track cyclists have a steely focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The host nation dominated at Anna Meares Velodrome, winning 10 gold medals to eclipse their soft target of eight in a program highlighted by a men's team pursuit world record.

Sprint ace Stephanie Morton won three gold and a silver while a host of riders claimed double gold, including the fastest man at sea level, Matthew Glaetzer.

Having overseen British cycling's revival as national head coach and directed Team Sky's innovation program for more than two years, dual-citizen Jones said he was "fantastically happy" with what unfolded on the four days under his watch.

Australia won 12 gold at the 2010 Delhi Games and seven in Glasgow in 2014, while just returning one Olympic gold at London in 2012 and none at Rio.

Jones has urged his team - and the new team pursuit world record holders in particular - to keep that in mind ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the soft target is four gold.

"They're all young, they've got to stay humble, remember what brought them here and know that to stay at the top is a different game," he said.

"The project here is going to take a long time, we need to take a step back and look at the event - it is Commonwealth Games, not a world level competition.

"Fantastic performances, but it's a small step in the right direction, not the destination for us."

One of Jones' first moves was to send just four riders to this year's world titles, meaning Australia's team pursuit missed a chance to defend its 2017 crown.

Instead the men turned up to the Gold Coast Games and broke the world record for the first time outside an Olympics.

"I think all it needed was a slightly different perspective and it's paying off," he said.

Credited throughout the meet by riders for his new approach, Jones has instilled a new dynamic in the side that sprint star Kaarle McCulloch endorses.

"When I came into the world championships last year there was just something special about this team," she said.

"I know he's copped some criticism and even at first I was a little unsure but ... we're on the right path and I feel like we've got a big snowball (of momentum) behind us at the moment."