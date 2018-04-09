Early departures catch Games bosses out

Perhaps they felt the event would be too compelling to walk away from but the sheer number of early departures from Sunday's athletics session created another transport headache for Commonwealth Games bosses.

It wasn't as bad as opening night but Sunday evening's Games transport flow could have been better.

A near-capacity crowd at 35,000-seat Carrara Stadium took in a sun-soaked afternoon but spectators found themselves in lengthy queues for buses as they attempted to leave.

Hundreds opted to ditch the bus and take a half-hour walk from the stadium to Nerang station, while those who'd chosen the Park'n'Ride option in Yatala - approximately 40km away - simply had to wait for shuttles back to their vehicles.

One elderly spectator told AAP the situation was "atrocious". Another claimed the organisers couldn't organise "a piss-up in a brewery".

The chaos was the second time the main Games stadium crowd has endured transport woes with thousands forced to wait for buses both before and after last week's opening ceremony.

Commonwealth Games organising committee chief executive Mark Peters said while Sunday night went smoother than opening night, the volume of people leaving before the scheduled 6pm finish hadn't been anticipated.

"At 5 o'clock, 10 past five, there were maybe four buses there where there could have been 10 or something like that," he said.

"The lesson learnt was to get buses there early because some people may well leave earlier than what the anticipated finish was.

"That's the sort of thing we have to be ready for. Tonight we expect an improvement."