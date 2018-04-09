English runner vomits with 'heatstroke' at Games

Gold Coast, Australia, April 9, 2018 (AFP) - - Olympic bronze medallist Emily Diamond vomited and said she suffered heatstroke before labouring into the 400m semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games athletics on Monday.

Temperatures touched 27 degrees Celsius (80F) as Diamond, a world silver medallist with Britain in the women's 4x400m relay, ran her preliminary heat on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 26-year-old qualified in third in her race, but she was in visible discomfort and lay prone next to the track afterwards with a pack of ice on her to cool her off.

"I got heatstroke in the warm-up and was throwing up," Diamond said afterwards.

"Even in the shade it is 25 degrees. I was just trying to stay as cool as possible. I need to get a (wet) towel for around my neck."

Diamond called her performance "OK".

"I was watching the girl alongside me and just tried to hang onto her," she added.

The 400m semi-finals are on Tuesday.

